Texarkana Texas Fire Department responds to fire at vacant hotel
Crews remain on scene of a fire at a vacant hotel in Texarkana, Texas on Tuesday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble)
By Alex Onken | February 2, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 1:17 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Crews are working to determine the cause of a fire that ripped through a vacant hotel on Tuesday morning.

The call came in about 2 a.m. on Feb. 2, to the old Quality Inn on N. Stateline Avenue.

According to authorities, homeless individuals are known to seek shelter inside the former hotel (Source: Fred Gamble)

According to the fire marshal on the scene, homeless individuals have been known to break into the building for shelter.

This is the second fire TTFD has responded to overnight.

