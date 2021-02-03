Texas DFPS asking for help finding missing children last seen in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is asking for help locating two children who were last seen in Amarillo.
Officials are looking for 10-year-old Lilyana Florentino and 14-year-old Celeste Rodriguez.
The girls are believed to be with their mother, Christina Rodriguez.
They were last seen in the Amarillo area on January 27.
The department says the two girls were ordered into state custody by a judge in Potter County in August 2019.
If you know where they may be, call Child Protective Services at (806) 421-9349.
