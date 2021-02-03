Tyson Food Inc. has new program to protect workers from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tyson Foods, Inc. is piloting a new Matrix Medical Network program that assesses, addresses, verifies and monitors the effectiveness of the company’s efforts to protect workers from COVID-19.
More than a dozen Tyson Food plant locations, including some of the company’s largest facilities, are participating.
Six have already received safety verification and seven more are in the process of being assessed.
The Matrix certification program was developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the nations largest health systems, and is designed to help verify and monitor that businesses are taking appropriate measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The program takes a multi-disciplinary approach to workplace safety verification that includes:
- On-site assessments based on the latest guidelines from the CDC,OSHA and state regulations
- Best-in-class protocols based on the well-established clinical an industry expertise of Cleveland Clinic and Matrix
- Actionable recommendations to address identified health and safety gaps
- Ongoing updates on evolving COVID-19 guidance and regulations
“Our company has made tremendous progress in our efforts to protect our team members by transforming our facilities and implementing an always-on testing strategy,”said Tom Brower, senior vice president of Health & Safety for Tyson Foods. “We believe this certification by outside health experts confirms we’re using best-in-class measures to combat the virus. And, what we learn from the plants where we’re piloting this program can also be applied at other company locations across the country.”
“Matrix has been working closely with Tyson since the beginning of the pandemic setting up mobile health clinics, conducting risk assessments, and collaborating with the company on testing strategies,” said Matrix Chief Medical Officer, Daniel Castillo, M.D. “The new certifications program brings together the Matrix risk assessment and COVID-19 experience and the deep clinical expertise of Cleveland Clinic to establish and sustain healthy, safe, and productive workplaces for Tyson employees.”
