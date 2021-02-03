Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to AD

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has re-hired former Longhorns quarterback Vince Young as a special assistant in the athletic department, bringing the College Football Hall of Famer back to the program after he was fired in 2019.
He returns as the football program is trying to building momentum under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Young led the Longhorns to the 2005 season national championship with a last-minute touchdown against USC.
After his NFL career ended, he was given a job as a development director but was fired for poor performance.
Texas did not immediately disclose terms of Young’s new job.
