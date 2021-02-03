2,000+ on waiting list to get COVID-19 vaccination in Bowie County, TX

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — People must get on the waiting list to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Bowie County, Texas.
“We have had a little bit of confusion,” explained Lisa Thompson, spokeswoman for the city of Texarkana, Texas.
“There have been some people who have shown up just to get a vaccine and get in line. There is no line. You can’t just show up; you have to have an appointment.”
Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center received about 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. Leaders of the clinic at 902 W. 12th St. in Texarkana, Texas, said there are more than 2,000 residents on the waiting list to get vaccinated.
The vaccine currently is being given to people age 65 or older and those who the 1B protocol defines as having special needs.
NEED VACCINATED?
► Call (903) 255-5566 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get on the waiting list to get the COVID-19 vaccine at Texarkana-Bowie County Family Health Center. Then wait for someone to call you back with an appointment date and time.
