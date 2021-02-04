AMBER Alert canceled after abducted 3-month-old found safe; Chesterfield woman in custody

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old who was abducted on Thursday from Newport News. Virginia State Police said the child was found safe in Chesterfield.
Police said Jiraiya Sage Cherry was abducted on Feb. 4 and was “believed to be in extreme danger.”
Chesterfield Police say they were alerted that the suspect could be in the area, and patrol officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Goolsby Avenue.
“My friend was going through social media or something, and she goes ‘There’s a baby missing,’” said Maria B, who witnessed part of the suspect’s arrest.
Officers say 20-year-old Tykirah Reid exited an apartment holding Cherry, and once she saw police she tried to run back inside.
Police were able to take her into custody and safely rescue Cherry, who was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation. Police did not specify what injuries the child was treated for, though officers previously told NBC12 that the child was unharmed.
“They found him, they found him! Oh, thank you, Jesus!” some of Cherry’s family members said aloud when they heard the news after he was missing for nearly half a day.
According to Cherry’s family, Reid was a newly-hired baby sitter.
Reid is charged with abduction, child neglect, obstruction of justice, and petit larceny. She is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Newport News Police initially said they believed the child was abducted by a babysitter in the 13300 block of Preakness Drive in Newport News.
NBC12 spoke with Reid’s family on Friday afternoon, and they called the situation “a misunderstanding,” but would not elaborate further.
Reid is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bail and is due back in court next month.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.