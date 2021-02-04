East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices firm to higher this week

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - All weight classes of both feeder steers and heifers ended firm to $1.50 higher in the 500 pounds and heavier classes compared to those at last week’s market.
Feeder buyers at the recent market were aggressive to secure inventory and produced strong market figures that were aided by 20 individual calf buyers, according to the East Texas Livestock weekly market report out of Crockett.
The report says that a lighter offering of slaughter cows and slaughter bulls pushed the packer buyers to three dollars higher as well.
With beef demand remaining strong along with a strong export market, excellent weather has allowed the feedlots to remain current with the cash figures at a $1.15.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.