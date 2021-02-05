Angelina health officials say residents will soon be able to register online for COVID-19 vaccination

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - About 750 people received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center today in Lufkin.
Angelina County and Cities Health District administrator Sharon Shaw tells us that the old sign-up process for the COVID-19 vaccine, like using the call center number or signing up on a list, was frustrating.
In the next ten days, residents will be able to register using an online automated system.
Shaw says your information will be entered into a database and the system will generate a list. Then, the system will automatically notify you with appointment date and time.
By next Monday, Shaw says she will have a better idea of when the next COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held.
“Once the vaccine becomes more readily available, then these clinics will happen more often, and more people will be reached. But right now, we are exhausting every dose of vaccine that we have,” Shaw said. “Hopefully, next week we’ll get another allocation and we’ll be able to have another clinic.”
According to Shaw, today was the fourth mass vaccination clinic held in Lufkin for health care workers and individuals 65 and over with chronic illness population.
