Dr. Ed: COVID-19 vaccine likely less effective on transplant patients

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez answered more viewer questions this week, including inquiries regarding the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine on transplant patients.
Dominguez said no definitive answer can yet be given regarding the effectiveness on transplant patients given that not enough data has been collected. He noted that transplant patients were excluded from the initial studies for the two available vaccines. Thus, he said, expectations must be based on how transplant patients fare when given other, average vaccines.
“These are not average vaccines, mind you, but an average vaccine before COVID would be about half as effective in a transplant patient. Sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less depending on the kind of transplant and how much medication they are taking,” he said. “We don’t know what the drop off is yet.”
