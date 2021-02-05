East Texas Ag News: Chicken wings sales to set record ahead of the ‘big game’

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’re just days away from the ‘Big Game’ and sales of chicken wings are expected to set another record despite reduced poultry production in the ongoing pandemic.
That’s according to both a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert and poultry trade association. The National Chicken Council estimates the consumption of chicken wings and drumsticks will remain hot despite the pandemic.
The council estimates a record 1 point 42 billion wings and drums will be consumed as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s up 2 percent from last year.
An AgriLife Extension economist from Bryan-College Station says there are a few reasons that could contribute to the wings’ performance despite COVID-19 restrictions.
One of those being demand. Chicken wings are always a popular game day snack. Another reason? Well, the economist thinks cooking technology – specifically the air fryer – are also making wings a popular and trendy meal this weekend.