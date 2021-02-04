First Alert: Cooling down with spotty, light showers possible on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - In the wake of the cold frontal passage, it will turn cooler overnight, with lows dropping into the middle 40′s under partly cloudy skies.
We have tweaked the forecast for Friday by adding more clouds and a 30% chance of rain to the equation. It appears some weak disturbances may override the cooler air to promote more clouds and that slight chance for rain. Outside of any precipitation tomorrow, it will be a noticeably cooler day as daytime highs come back down into the middle 50′s.
This weekend is shaping up to be rather fantastic as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30′s and highs topping out in the lower 60′s on Saturday followed by upper 60′s on Super Bowl Sunday. All of this will be accompanied by a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and dry conditions.
There are signs that some Arctic air will try to break loose next week, which would send us a much stronger cold front and a few surges of cold air our way.
In addition to some much colder air returning by mid-week, we will also see thicker clouds and a low-to-modest chance for some light rain to return by the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.
If temperatures are cold enough, then some wintry precipitation, especially in the early morning hours, would be possible. At this time, however, there is not enough confidence or guidance to suggest this being a likely scenario. Stay tuned.
