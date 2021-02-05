Fogged glasses due to mask-wearing prompts people to look into eye surgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During the summer, Kami Collins decided it was time to get LASIK surgery.
“Half of my face is already going to be blocked by mask and I didn’t want the other part of my face to be blocked by glasses too,” said Collins.
She had been thinking about the procedure for a while but having her glasses constantly fogging up from mask-wearing tipped the scale for her.
“I was tired of the mask fogging up my glasses, you know, I couldn’t see, so I was like, ‘Oh I’m over this’,” said Collins. “Me working with children, it’s important that I can see.”
Collins is not the only one looking at corrective eye surgery.
Since the pandemic began, more people are opting for LASIK surgery.
“We see patients that come everyday that have probably reach their limit on the frustrations with the masks,” said Cory Pickett, director of refractive surgery at Rush Eye Associates.
The masks are not only affecting the patients but can also interfere with the examination process.
“We have to be careful not to fog the instruments that we use to determine refraction,” said Pickett.
LASIK is generally used to correct issues with nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism.
“Is a two step process,” said Pickett. “The first step is the creation of a flap and we use a laser to do that, which allows us more flexibility and then there’s a second laser that allows us to correct the vision, the entire process can be done in about 10 to 15 minutes.”
Recovery is almost immediately and the cost ranges at about $2,000 per eye and are usually not covered by insurance.
If you are interested in LASIK, is important to first make sure you are a candidate.
