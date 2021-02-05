Henderson man accused of fleeing deputy, causing wreck, indicted in woman’s death

Micah David Brown, 29, was reported by DPS to be fleeing at a high rate of speed from a Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputy on November 28, 2020. As Brown’s Nissan Sentra was fleeing northbound on FM 225, according to the indictment, he lost control in a curve in the roadway. He attempted to correct, and his car began to fishtail, rotated to the left, and crossed the center line.