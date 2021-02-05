Man convicted of helping brother evade arrest in slayings of two teen daughters in Texas

This undated photo provided by the Irving (Texas) Police Department shows Yaser Abdel Said. The FBI says a Dallas-area taxicab driver wanted for the 2008 slayings of his two teenage daughters has been arrested in a small North Texas town. An FBI statement says agents arrested 63-year-old Yaser Abdel Said on Wednesday in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas. (Source: (Irving (Texas) Police Dept. via AP))