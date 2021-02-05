Marcus Gold leaving Whitehouse for head coaching job at Wylie East

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marcus Gold will be leaving East Texas and heading back to the Metroplex to become the head football coach at Wylie East.
Wylie ISD made the move official Friday afternoon.
Gold took over at Whitehouse in the spring of 2018 after serving as the defensive coordinator for the two previous seasons.
Whitehouse finished 8-3 in 2020, making it to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Gold played at Irving High School and went on to play at Texas A&M University.
