EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Mostly cloudy this morning with a few sprinkles in Deep East Texas. Any rain will quickly end and clouds will begin to clear by late morning. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies by this afternoon with light winds and temperatures near average in the upper 50s. A weak cold front arrives tomorrow, but doesn’t bring in any cold air. Expect a slight chance for a sprinkle or two along the front and clearing skies by Sunday. Mild temperatures are expected this weekend with chilly mornings through early next week. Clouds increase early in the week with a strong storm system headed toward the region Tuesday. Much uncertainty exists with this system, but temperatures definitely look much colder behind the cold front. By midweek, afternoon highs will be in the 40s and a reinforcing shot of colder air could bring even colder temperatures by late week. Chances for precipitation remain low, but with such cold temperatures, a wintry mix can not be ruled out, especially in far northern counties. Stay tuned for the latest as more data becomes available over the next few days.