Police: Employee at Amarillo Walmart assaulted for enforcing store capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are looking for a man that assaulted a Walmart employee on Christmas Eve.
The employee was attempting to stop a customer from entering the store located at 5730 W. Amarillo Boulevard due to it being at capacity.
Officials said the male suspect then attacked the employee.
He was pulled off of the employee by others in the area and left the scene.
Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his 30s.
Those with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
