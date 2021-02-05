Polk County game warden discovers ‘small world’ while setting up hunt for disabled vet

“A Polk County game warden was contacted by a woman on social media asking if he had any meat to donate for her family of six. The warden donated deer meat and after getting to know the family, learned the dad was a disabled veteran and hadn’t been hunting in over 10 years since before the military. The warden then reached out to local landowners and got a hunt donated for him and one of his children at Rocky Creek Ranch. The veteran took his eldest daughter of 13 on her first hunt and during the hunt, the warden found out his kids were from the same town the warden grew up in. Small world, great memories.”