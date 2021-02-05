Students eager that Houston Jr. Livestock Show to continue in March, despite Rodeo cancellation

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Covid-19 concerns have led to the cancellation of the Houston Rodeo, which was already pushed back to a later start. But the Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held, but closed to the public.
Ag teachers and students are just glad to be going.
The Central Heights Tractor Tech Team is on their way to the Houston Livestock Show for state contest--finally.
“We’re thankful we’re able to go to state. Last year it was shut down the day before they actually got to do it,” explained Edward Gibson, agriculture teacher at Central Heights High School.
In March 2021, the team and thousands of other exhibitors and competitors will rotate contests over a three-week period. Strict rules for the health and safety of others will be enforced.
“It’s required that they have to have a mask on the whole time we’re down there competing and if they take the mask off they’re disqualified,” said Gibson.
Central Heights High School agriculture teacher Meagan Ezzell knows her students can follow rules.
“You know, we’re just really grateful that we’re able to do anything this year. One of the big words that we focus on is flexibility.”
Matthew Self can say, ‘been there, done that’. Last year, he had to pack up and come home when the 2020 Rodeo was shut down abruptly.
“We were all kind of scared of them canceling the exhibits together, but we knew there was hope of other shows happening,” said the high school junior.
Carrigan Bishop, a senior at Central Heights, is heading to other shows in San Antonio and Austin, and opting out of Houston where only one parent is allowed.
“I want both of them to experience it with me because I hadn’t showed last year. And I just don’t want to do it alone.”
Bishop never got to show last year. Shortly after unloading her animals at Houston, like Matthew, she was told to leave.
The Houston contests are closed to the public, but the events will be streamed. The contests will be held March 5 through March 30.
The students remain committed, as do Houston show organizers. Its commitment is to award more than $21-million in scholarships this year.
