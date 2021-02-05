Vidor man arrested in connection with elderly Jasper man’s death

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 22-year-old Vidor man in connection with the death of 80-year-old Guadalupe Naranjo.
According to a press release, Dalton Hinch was arrest in Vidor Thursday with the help of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Vidor Police Department. He is currently being held in the Jasper County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge.
Hinch’s bond amount has been set at $2 million for the charge, the press release stated.
After obtaining additional evidence in the Naranjo case, JCSO investigators got a murder warrant for Hinch. They also found that he is currently living in Vidor.
Last week, Sheriff Mitchel Newman told East Texas News that JCSO deputies were asked to do a welfare check at a home off of Oleen Street south of U.S. Highway 190, just outside of the Jasper city limits at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 30. When the deputies got to the scene, they found Naranjo dead inside.
JCSO investigators believe that Naranjo was killed sometime between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, Newman said. He added that timeframe was established because a friend of Naranjo had dropped him off at the home that evening.
There were no signs of forced entry, Newman said.
Newman said that an autopsy has been ordered in the case.
Newman said his investigators believe there is no further danger to the public and urged anyone with any information to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.
Previous story: Sheriff’s office starts investigation after elderly Jasper man found dead at home
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.