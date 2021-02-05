WATCH: State Rep. James White’s proposed HB 1553 would evaluate veterans courts

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas House Bill 1553 is designed to evaluate the effectiveness of veterans’ treatment court programs in the state.
State Rep. James White discussed the bill during an East Texas Now interview with KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas Friday morning.
White represents Hardin, Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Tyler counties. The speaker of the Texas House recently passed down the committee assignments for the upcoming 87th Legislative Session, and White will chair the Homeland Security and Public Safety Community and serve as a member of the Corrections and Redistricting committees.
White said veteran-related issues are important to him because he served as an infantry officer with the U.S. Army.
“Many times, our veterans come back home with wounds and scars, and sometimes, those wounds and scars are very visible,” White said. “Some of those scars aren’t as visible because they are deeply embedded in our memories.”
The state representative said because of those mental scars, veterans sometimes have adverse reactions with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. He said that in addition to seeing that veterans are held accountable for crimes, it’s also important that they get the help and services they need to get back on track and become the leaders they were when they were serving in America’s armed forces.
White explained HB 1553 will evaluate the veterans’ court system to figure out how to make it better and more effective. If it is passed into law, the bill would establish guidelines for that evaluation to include objective performance measures, according to a summary of the bill found on the capital.tex.gov website.
