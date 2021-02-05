First Alert: Seasonally cool temperatures and a quiet weekend in the offing

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures overnight, with lows dropping to near 40-degrees.
This weekend is shaping up to be mainly dry as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons with wake-up temperatures in the upper 30′s and highs topping out around 60-degrees on Saturday followed by middle 60′s on Super Bowl Sunday. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day before abundant sunshine and pleasant weather returns for Super Bowl Sunday.
A gradual warming trend will continue into early next week with highs near 70 on Monday. That will be the extent of the spring fever as the first of two cold fronts will be impacting much of the country, including us in East Texas, throughout next week.
There are signs that some Arctic air will try to break loose next week, which would send us a much stronger cold front and a few surges of cold air our way.
In addition to some much colder air returning by mid-week, we will also see thicker clouds and low chances of rain returning by Wednesday.
The best chance of rain and precipitation looks to occur on Thursday when a stronger disturbance tracks over the colder air, leading to a cold rain.
If temperatures are cold enough, then some wintry precipitation, especially in the early morning hours, would be possible.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.