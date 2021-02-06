Lufkin ISD encourages higher educational programs for African American students through virtual event

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin ISD program designed to get more black students in advanced academics is moving online due to COVID-19.
In previous years, participants in “Parents for African American Advanced Academics” were able to meet face to face.
This year’s virtual event will continue the efforts to encourage black students to sign up for higher educational programs.
Superintendent Lynn Torres says the videos will help parents learn more information, in order for their child to be successful.
“One of the most important things in Lufkin ISD is to reach out to all out of our students. Particularly in some our programs you find that we are not equally represented by our underserved populations,” Torres said. “It is not for any other reason other than parents just do not know how to sign up for that. This is a great opportunity for them to come and learn about what to do.”
Torres says the site has information about advanced academic programs including gifted and talented, dual language, stem, dual credit and advanced placement courses.
Junior, Avery Sullivan has a few encouraging words for his peers.
“I hope people really take away that it’s okay to be yourself. It is okay to try. Even though there is a lot of people out there criticizing you, maybe even your own friends. You’ve got to ignore them sometimes and go on your own path” Sullivan added.
Assistant superintendent Daniel Spikes hopes students are motivated by seeing minority speakers during the virtual event.
“We invited them to talk to our students about what it is that they did while they were in school to reach where they are right now,” said Spikes.
Sullivan got the opportunity to talk to one of those speaking during the virtual meeting.
“She was telling me about how even through college it was difficult for her, and how she had to keep putting in the hard work,” Sullivan explained. “That just clicked right with me because I have homework assignments every night for every class. She said yeah it is not going to get any easier, but you keep working towards it.”
According to Torres, in order to get into the stem academy, Lufkin ISD students must take algebra in eighth grade. If parents do not know to sign up for it, then it will be too late by the ninth grade.
