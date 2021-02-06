Mark In Texas History: Lufkin’s First United Methodist Church stands tall 150 years later

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Margaret Abney started holding Bible study meetings in her home in 1863. Her family and friends formed the nucleus of the membership of the Methodist Episcopal Church when it organized a Lufkin congregation in 1882.
The church first met in the community of Homer, before moving to downtown Lufkin. By 1891, membership numbered 286, and the church employed a full-time pastor.
The Great Depression and World War II could not slow this church down as it continued to grow. The church bought eight acres of land at its current location on Denman Avenue.
Imagine the sight on Easter Sunday of 1959, when the congregation marched from its old downtown location to this new site.
The church has served Lufkin for more than 150 years. It received its historical marker designation in 1998.
First United Methodist Lufkin is located at 805 East Denman Avenue. The church holds both traditional and contemporary worship services. Both begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
