Plans underway for all-abilities park in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Officials say a park everyone can enjoy is in the works in Panola County. Funding for phase one of an all-abilities park is near completion. With the closest accessible park located in Tyler, they say this park could serve thousands of people in Panola County and the surrounding counties.
About two years ago, Panola College’s Director of Institutional Advancement Jessica Pace says students in the College’s Occupational Therapy Assistant Program wanted a place for all ages and abilities to enjoy, as well as a spot that could be used as an outdoor learning environment.
“It’s really something where you can play together you can work out together,” Pace said. “It’s not a stationary experience for the parent who just brings their child to the park. There’s really something for everyone here.”
It may just look like an empty lot now, but right across the street from the College off Bird Street in Carthage, sits what city and college officials say is the future home of an accessible, all-abilities park.
“This area here used to be a park,” Carthage City Manager Steve Williams said. “It had a few pieces of playground equipment. So, we had been looking at this and trying to determine what we could do. When the college approached us about this we said, ‘this is a great idea and let’s see how we can make that happen.’”
Williams says the City, Carthage Economic Development Corporation and Carthage Improvement Corporation are pledging about $300,000 from sales tax to the project’s $640,000 price tag. The rest from donations with around $100,000 already raised.
“The first phase which is about $440,000 is going to be the playground equipment, the pour-in-place surfacing, parking, the driveway and those things,” Pace said. “And phase two will be the pavilion, fitness trail and all the exercise equipment.”
“There is such a need for it in the community, and it’s exciting for us as students because this is where our hearts at,” Ansley Ross said. “This is what we’re learning about.”
Ross is a current student in the OTA program. She says she is excited to enjoy the park even after it is complete for herself, family and those of all abilities.
“Those are memories they will be able carry throughout their lives,” Ross said. “And the ones who do attend the abilities park who are non-verbal, might have different medical issues or scenarios going on, that is something that may not be offered where they’re from or where they’re at. But we can make an impact here and now.”
Pace says there is not an official start date on construction just yet. Since they are around $40,000 away from fully funding phase one. She says they would like to raise around the $240,000 needed to begin construction on both phase at the same time.
To help donate, contact Pace at jpace@panola.edu or Carthage City Hall at (903) 693-3868.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.