Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a cloudy and chilly Saturday, sunshine and warmer temps move back in by tomorrow. We’ll start out our Sunday cold in the lower to middle 30s, with a few cooler spots potentially waking up at the freezing mark. Skies start off partly to mostly sunny, with more clearing in the sky expected by the afternoon which gives way to even more sunshine as highs bounce back to near 60 degrees. Temps warm further into the middle to upper 60s for Monday before our next strong cold front arrives during the day on Tuesday. This front will knock our afternoon highs back down into the 40s for Wednesday, and Thursday. Another cold front arrives overnight Thursday into early Friday and will keep temperatures cold and well below average for the rest of the workweek and most of the weekend, with morning lows potentially dropping into the lower to middle 20s for some areas. Some precip will be possible at times during this cold period, and some scattered showers/wintry mix/freezing rain could be possible late Thursday/early Friday, and then again early on Saturday. We are still pretty far out from late next week, but the models are starting to agree more with the surge of very cold air eventually moving into East Texas. Stay tuned and weather alert over the next few days while we continue to fine-tune this tricky forecast. Enjoy the sunshine tomorrow!