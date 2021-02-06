Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We start off with morning lows in the 40s today, with some scattered showers possible mainly to the north. This afternoon we’ll be in the upper 50s, with some seeing the low 60s in Deep East Texas. Wind will shift from SE to NW today and be a little gusty at times, but nothing compared to last weekend. Mostly cloudy skies today. Tomorrow, we see a bit more sunshine and most of ETX will be in the 60s, but morning lows will be cold... in the mid 30s. The rollercoaster temperatures are here to stay this week, by Monday we’re in the upper 60s, but then a series of cold fronts will bring rain and cooler temperatures. The high for next Friday is only 38°! For now, we can look forward to Sunday evening. Why you may be wondering? Sunset will be at 6:00pm on Sunday! Happy Saturday, make it a great day!