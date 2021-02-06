SFA-New Orleans men’s basketball game rescheduled to Feb. 15

From the Southland Conference
FRISCO, Texas (News Release) - The Southland Conference has announced the rescheduled dates and times for the three postponed men’s basketball matchups that had featured New Orleans.
The Privateers’ home game with Stephen F. Austin has been moved to 3 p.m. CT on Monday, Feb, 15, and UNO’s contest against Central Arkansas has been moved to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. Additionally, the Privateers’ trip to UIW has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 1.
Rescheduled Games
Monday, Feb. 15 Stephen F. Austin at New Orleans – 3 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22 Central Arkansas at New Orleans – 7 p.m.
Monday, March 1 New Orleans at UIW – 7 p.m.