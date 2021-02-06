Shelby County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating elderly man

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing elderly man.
Thurman Barrett, of Joaquin, is described as an 84 year-old white male. He has gray hair, blue eyes, 5′8″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.
Barrett was last seen Thursday, January, 28, 2021 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Williams Landing/Woodland Shores area in Joaquin.
It is requested that if you see Barrett, DO NOT approach him. He may be in possession of a firearm(s).
If you know the whereabouts of Barrett or may have seen him, you are asked to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5601 and provide the location.
