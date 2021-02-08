COLEMAN ON THE ROAD: Mahomes, Brady focusing on winning, ignoring the chatter

TAMPA, Florida (KLTV) - There are lots of Buccaneer jersies, as well as plenty of Chiefs jersies, on people walking around in Tampa this weekend.
Michael Coleman says that the Chiefs will arrive Saturday in Tampa after a workout at home today.
All the hype is focused on the two quarterbacks. Mahomes said he’s not watching media coverage talking about himself and Brady, though.
He says he’s watching the Texas Tech basketball, and believes they’re about to be ranked back in the top 10.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.