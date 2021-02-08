15,000+ COVID-19 vaccines headed to ETX this week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state has released the Week Nine COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation list. This week, there is an additional hub coming to an East Texas county, compared to last week.
East Texas News has more on where the doses are going.
Sixteen East Texas counties are set to receive 15,625 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.
A vaccine hub provider in Angelina County will provide 2,000 doses at the county’s health district. Providers in Smith and Gregg counties will be receiving nearly 6,900 vaccines. The vaccines headed to Angelina County will be sent to the county’s health district in Lufkin. So far over 7,263 people have received their first dose with 2,910 fully vaccinated.
Smith County is set to receive the most vaccines with 3,900 doses. A total of 20,022 people have received their first dose in the county, and 6,917 people have been fully vaccinated.
Gregg County will receive over 2,925 doses. Over 7,774 have received at least their first dose with nearly 2,182 people being fully vaccinated.
Nacogdoches county is set to receive 1,100 doses. Nearly 5,794 people have received their first dose. A total of 2,182 people have been fully vaccinated.
All of the doses allocated for distribution next week include first doses only, meaning only people who have not yet received the vaccine are eligible to get these doses.
For information on the doses headed to your specific county, click here.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.