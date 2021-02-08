Former LSU Tigers make big plays in Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WAFB) - Of the six former LSU football players on the two teams in Super Bowl LV, five of them saw the field but the biggest performances were by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White and running back Leonard Fournette.
White led the Bucs with 12 total tackles in the 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had eight solo stops and two tackles for loss. He also had an interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter and tipped a pass earlier in the game that could have resulted in a touchdown catch for the opposition.
Fournette led the ground attack for the Bucs. He carried the ball 16 times for 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run. It is the longest touchdown run in a Super Bowl by a former Tiger. He also caught four passes for 46 yards.
For the Chiefs, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave great effort on a night that proved to be tough offensively with two offensive lineman out for the game. He had nine carries for 64 yards. He also caught two passes for 23 yards.
Fellow running back Darrel Williams had two carries for five yards. He also caught two passes for 10 yards. Defensively, safety Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles. He intercepted a pass but it was negated by a penalty.
Former LSU linebacker Kevin Minter, who plays for the Bucs, did not record any stats. Another former Tiger, track star Cyril Grayson, is a wide receiver on the Bucs’ practice squad.
