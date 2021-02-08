Lufkin’s Veterans of Foreign Wars show support for military medical staff during super-bowl weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Lufkin, U.S. military medical staff arrived at CHI Health-Memorial Hospital over a week ago.
One organization says it has been a tough year due to COVID-19, and they wanted to show their appreciation to the military medical staff during super bowl weekend.
Lufkin’s chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars are extending a helping hand to military medical staff.
“We actually have a VFW member that is on staff at CHI. He gave us a heads up that they were coming in,” said Ashley Bratton, Lufkin’s VFW post commander.
Bratton says they kicked off the weekend fishing at the pond. Now, they are enjoying a Super Bowl party.
“In other words they are glad to have a place to go where they can hangout, chill out and have some entertainment. They can interact with other people, instead of just pilling up in a hotel room or that kind of thing,” Bratton explained.
Bratton says the communities support means a lot.
“We wish the circumstances were different that brought them here, but while they are here our organization’s motto is no one does more for veterans. Veterans include people that are serving right now even,” Bratton added. “We wanted to do what we could to make them feel welcome. When they are away from family away from home, sometimes you do not have things that are readily available at home.”
VFW gave the military medical staff food, entertainment and goody bags full of essential items.
“It has been a tough year financial for the VFW, but we have been doing what we can during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bratton said.
Bratton says even in spite of hardship, they wanted to help their fellow veterans.
“All that said, the community stepped up in a big way. We have had several snacks donated and monetary donations. I am glad we were able to meet some needs. We have all come together to make this day happen,” Bratton added.
Bratton says they will continue to help the military medical staff in any way they can.
The Lufkin’s Veterans of Foreign Wars branch recently won the “Do-Gooders” award for serving over 4,000 meals in the community, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
