Man fatally shot at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas police responded to several calls about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, in the 500 block of Belt Road.
According to police, Laquinces Scott was found lying on the ground behind a building at the Woodbridge Apartments with a gunshot wound. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Sonya Hopkins, 22, on a murder charge.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.
