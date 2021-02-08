Nacogdoches crews continue limb pickup from January snowfall

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Since January 10′s record snowfall, Nacogdoches city crews have steadily cleaned up what was left behind.
“We’re still 2-3 weeks out getting brush picked up,” said Cary Walker, City of Nacogdoches public works director. “We are running three crews as fast as we can to get as much brush as we can.”
Walker said customers are patient. Then there’s resident David Marshall who hauled debris from his yard to the landfill himself.
“I’m kinda Type A, being retired military, so I like my yard to be a certain way. So I picked it up,” Marshall said.
Walker said the city budgets $40,000 a year for a contractor to come in and grind it all up and haul it away. He said there’s so much brush he’ll have to hold some back for next year’s budget.
“We’re running out of room. This has been a lot of damage, so we’ll have him come in earlier this year and start the grinding process,” Walker said.
While cleaning up from the last storm, there’s now concern about another wintry mix in next week’s forecast. That is, if predictions don’t keep changing.
“We monitor our forecast hourly. Hopefully, this forecast will change,” Walker said.
In the meantime, a dwindling supply of gravel will be replenished. And limb crews will be on standby to keep 144 miles of city streets clear of storm debris.
