Polk County game wardens organize deer hunt for retired Navy veteran, son

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After Polk County game wardens reached out to local landowners for ways to give back to the community through the outdoors, they decided to organize a way for a disabled veteran and a youth to go on a hunt.
To select qualifying participants for the hunt, a drawing was held on social media according to an entry in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Feb. 5 Field Notes. That in turn created support from local businesses and community members.
A father ( a retired Navy veteran), and his son, who was a first-time hunter, were selected to take part in the hunt.
“The father and son joined Game Wardens on the Simon Peter Bend Ranch for an amazing hunt,” the game warden field notes stated. “Both hunters and the landowner were thrilled about the experience, and now plan to keep in contact with one another.”
Moye’s Processing donated full processing for the meat, and McQuilkin Taxidermy donated a full shoulder mount of the deer. The TPW field notes also thanked Toni Cochran-Hughes for the “Texas hospitality and amazing meals” and the support shown for America’s veterans.
