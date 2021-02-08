Rep. Ronny Jackson named Co-Chair of the Texas Agriculture Task Force

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) has been named Co-Chair of the Texas Agriculture Task Force.
The task force will reportedly advocate for Texas agriculture priorities in the House by ensuring the delegation presents a united front when attempting to advance policy positions.
“In me, the Texas agriculture community will always have a trusted friend and vocal ally,” said Rep. Jackson. “I represent the top agriculture district in Texas, and Texas is the top agriculture state in the country, so I know just how important agriculture priorities are to our state and local economies. Supply chain infrastructure, rural broadband, and beginning negotiations for the 2023 Farm Bill are among our chief priorities in the 117th Congress.”
Texas is home to 247,000 farms that cover over 126 million acres, making it the top agriculture state in the country.
“Texas is the epicenter of production agriculture and is essential to our nation’s food security,” said Glenn Thompson, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee. “The Texas Ag Task Force will be an important part of staying close to Texas producers as we craft the next Farm Bill and advance policies that strengthen American agriculture and rural America.”
Other Texans named co-chairs of the task force include Congressmen Jodey Arrington, Michael Cloud, Tony Gonzales and August Pfluger.
