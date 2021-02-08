Roadwork for the week of Feb. 8

The contractor is scheduled to continue surface paving operations daily on US 69 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with the northbound outside lane closed. During paving of the outside lanes, US 69 daytime traffic will be moved to the new bridge. US 69 traffic will be required to cross the bridge and utilize a turnaround to access FM 346 during the daytime work hours. Once paving operations are completed, through traffic will be permanently moved to the new bridge, and ramp construction to FM 346 will begin. The paving operations are estimated to take three days for each direction of travel. The US 69 work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.