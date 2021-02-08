Sheriff’s deputies help capture EBR serial burglary suspect in Texas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office helped capture a burglary suspect in Katy, Texas on Friday, Feb. 5.
According to officials, EBRSO detectives traveled to Texas to assist in the apprehension of, Justin Joseph Andrews, a serial burglary suspect that plagued East Baton Rouge Parish from May to December 2020.
Deputies say Andrews is suspected of breaking into at least 15 homes in the Country Club of Louisiana and Santa Maria subdivisions and stealing over $300,000 worth of items, including cash, high-end jewelry and firearms.
Andrews also has additional charges pending from Lafayette, St. Martin and Calcaseiu Parishes.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in this lengthy investigation that led to Andrews’ arrest.
After the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Andrews as a suspect, EBRSO detectives along with Texas DPS, Fort Bend PD and Katy PD apprehended Andrews as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Andrews will be extradited back to EBR on the various burglary charges.
