Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a gray and chilly Saturday, it was thankfully a sunny and mild day here in East Texas. Clouds begin to increase later tonight as temperatures drop to around 40 degrees in the morning tomorrow. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the day tomorrow as temps warm further into the middle to upper 60s for highs before our next strong cold front arrives during the day on Tuesday. This front will likely not clear all of East Texas and will lead to quite the range in temperatures on Wednesday as scattered showers cover a good chunk of the area. Late Wednesday/early Thursday we will see another surge of cold air that will finally push all the way through East Texas. Scattered showers will be likely throughout the day Thursday before rain chances drop to zero after midnight on Friday morning. There is a very small window of time that some of the light showers could transition over to some sleet/wintry mix before all the precip exits East Texas very early Friday morning. Some of the coldest air of the season settles into East Texas during the end of the week with another round of potential cold rain/wintry mix/sleet moving in on Saturday. There are still plenty of factors that can change the second half of this forecast dramatically. Please remain weather alert and continue to check for the latest daily! More to come.