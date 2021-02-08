Tyler County sheriff: Nude woman stole car with children inside

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas law enforcement officers arrested a nude Orange woman Monday after she stole a car with two children in it, dropped the kids off at a convenience store, and then lead sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Woodville.
The 28-year-old woman is currently being evaluated at the Tyler County Hospital, according to a press release.
“The case is currently under investigation, and charges are pending,” the press release stated.
At about 7:25 a.m. Monday, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office communications center got a 911 call about a naked woman standing on the side of the road, the press release stated. TCSO deputies and EMS personnel responded to the location near the intersection of FM 92 North and County Road 3715.
The dispatcher told the deputies that the female caller, a passerby, and a lop truck driver had stopped to check on the woman, the press release stated.
While the TCSO deputies were en route to the scene, they learned that the woman jumped into the driver’s seat of the caller’s car and then took off with the caller’s two grandchildren in the back seat, the press release stated.
“Approximately two minutes later, deputies were told that the suspect had dropped off the children at the Dam-B Jiffy-Mart,” the press release stated.
A short time later, TCSO deputies spotted the stolen car traveling west on State Highway 190 East at 95 mph, the press release stated.
Tyler County deputies and Woodville police officers chased the stolen car through Woodville, and the pursuit came to an end on Wheat Street. The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital.
“The two children are safe and back with their grandmother,” the press release stated.
