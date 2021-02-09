Brownsboro finds new football coach in Lance Connot

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro will have a new head football coach heading into 2021.
On Monday night the district announced the hiring of Lance Cannot. Cannot comes to the district from Rivercrest.
Statement from Brownsboro ISD:
Brownsboro ISD is excited to announce the hiring of Lance Connot as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. Connot has worked at Rivercrest ISD over the last six years where he served as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. He brings over twelve years of coaching experience to the district with ten of those years as an Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. With a proven record of playoff appearances and building a comprehensive athletic program, we are looking forward to the opportunity for Coach Connot to work alongside the students, staff, parents and community of Brownsboro ISD.
“We are tremendously excited to have Coach Connot join the Brownsboro ISD team and lead our athletic department,” said Dr. Keri Hampton, Superintendent of Brownsboro ISD. “Lance has a strong record of success and I believe that his positive attitude, commitment to excellence, leadership skills, and focus on all athletic programs makes him an excellent fit for Brownsboro ISD.”
Please join us in welcoming Coach Connot, his wife Laura and children Kynli and Kellan, to the Brownsboro ISD family and community.
