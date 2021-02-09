First Alert: A chilly rain set to return for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a mild and damp, cloudy day throughout the Piney Woods as a stalled out frontal boundary has led to divided temperatures across East Texas.
It will be mostly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the lower 50′s.
Wednesday will be cloudy and damp with a 60% chance of rain and highs in the lower 60′s.
Another round of wet weather will move in on Thursday. In addition to the rainy weather on Thursday, it will feel noticeably cooler as a cool, northerly breeze combines with the wet weather to keep highs in the lower 50′s.
Friday is shaping up to be a cloudy, cold, but dry day as temperatures hover in the lower-to-middle 40′s for much of the day.
We will then see a surge of Arctic air spill through Texas this weekend, bringing us bone-chilling weather to the Piney Woods. This will lead to a light freeze on Saturday morning followed by daytime highs just getting into the middle 30′s for a few hours in the afternoon.
By Saturday night, the arctic air will be settling in, leading to overnight lows dropping into the lower 20′s for Sunday and Monday mornings and wind chill values getting into the low teens and possibly, the single digits, especially in the morning hours. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30′s for a few hours before they quickly fall back below freezing by the early evening hours.
This prolonged time of below freezing temperatures means you will want to take care of the pets, pipes, and plants in the next few days before the coldest weather moves in this weekend.
Furthermore, a light, wintry mix is possible on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state could be enough to lift the atmosphere and give us some snow in the Piney Woods.
While we are still days away from being in the deep freeze, we have already decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day from the time period ranging from Saturday night through Tuesday afternoon.
The frigid air will last through at least the middle of next week, but we should see some slight improvements with our daytime highs by that time.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.