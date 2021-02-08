Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies through tonight with mild/cool temperatures expected. A cold front is going to slowly move through East Texas starting on Tuesday morning and taking at least 24 hours to make it into Deep East Texas...so Temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will vary significantly from north to south by about 10 Degrees before we get closer together by Friday. Rain is expected on Wednesday and a few isolated thundershowers will be possible on Thursday before ending by evening on Thursday. Mostly Cloudy and colder temperatures will be likely Friday through Sunday. A wintry mix is once again possible on Monday as enough moisture moves overhead for it to happen. Very Cold Days are expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Lows on Saturday AM will dip to near the freezing mark with highs remaining in the upper 30s for highs. Sunday, we are looking for lows in the lower to middle 20s with highs getting into the middle to upper 30s. Monday, lows should be in the upper 20s and highs recovering to near 40 degrees. Get those winter coats out and ready. Wind Chills are expected to be in the Teens on Sunday morning as well. Winter arrives late this week.