Rio Grande Valley coach Lew Hill dies day after final game

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) - Texas Rio Grande Valley says men’s basketball coach coach Lew Hill has died.
His death Sunday came a day after coaching what was his final game. The 55-year-old Hill was in his fifth season as coach of the Vaqueros, who lost 77-75 against Texas Southern on Saturday night.
The school says the cause of death wasn’t known, and didn’t provide any other details.
Before Rio Grande Valley, Hill was an assistant coach for Lon Kruger and Oklahoma and UNLV.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.