Woman accused of murder after husband found with bullet wounds after Sabine County boat fire

The ensuing homicide investigation raised authorities’ suspicions that April Mae Janis was responsible for the murder due to her behavior during interviews, the revelation of her marital infidelity, her receivership of $100,000 from her husband’s life insurance policy and the fact that her husband kept $10,000 in cash on the boat. Additionally, eye witnesses also placed April Mae Janis at the scene of the crime around the time it is believed the fire was set.