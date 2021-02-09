Woman accused of murder after husband found with bullet wounds after Sabine County boat fire

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have charged April Mae Janis with the murder of her husband, Doug Janis.
According to an affidavit obtained via an open records request, a fatal houseboat fire occurred on December 13, 2020 at 5:28 p.m. in Hemphill. While the initial investigation noted that Doug Janis died in the fire, which appeared to have been due to a propane leak. However, after a completed forensic analysis determined that the cause of death was due to Doug Janis being shot twice in the head.
The ensuing homicide investigation raised authorities’ suspicions that April Mae Janis was responsible for the murder due to her behavior during interviews, the revelation of her marital infidelity, her receivership of $100,000 from her husband’s life insurance policy and the fact that her husband kept $10,000 in cash on the boat. Additionally, eye witnesses also placed April Mae Janis at the scene of the crime around the time it is believed the fire was set.
April Mae Janis was arrested and charged with murder on January 14.
