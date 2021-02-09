State finds Sabine County Jail non-compliant on three counts

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Commission on Jail Standards (TCJS) cited three areas where the Sabine County Jail was non-compliant in a January 19 inspection report.
The first citation regarding observation during holding said the jail’s “documentation provided showed that observations of inmates exceeded 30 minutes intervals by 1 to 30 minutes for inmates confined in a holding cell or detoxification cell.”
The second citation regarding training said the jail’s “staff who have not completed the required four hours of classification training are performing classification duties.”
The third citation also regarding training said the jail’s “administration was unable to provide documentation of at least 4 hours of training as outlined in their approved Mental Disabilities/Suicide Prevention Plan.”
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
KTRE has reached out to both the sheriff’s office and the jail administrator for comment.
