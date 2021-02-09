Texas A&M Agrilife encouraging all Texans to complete “Texas Speaks” survey

TEXAS A&M AGRILIFE, Texas (TNN) - For years, it has been farmers talking to their extension agent with problems, then the agent talks to the state.
A new survey, named Texas Speaks, is the first time the organization is asking for input on where they need to focus their resources beyond just agriculture.
For years, David Graf with Wichita County has been working with farmers to tackle new programs in the county. When it comes to hemp production, drought management and feral hog control, he said the county is progressing.
For every other program the extension office provides, though, he said it will give access to the ones the general public might not be aware of.
“I think it just gives you a greater representation,” Dr. Scott Cummings said, “let’s you hear from more people.”
The Texas Speaks survey has you question how you feel your county is handling various issues from strong, to in need of, to unsure.
“There’s all kinds of different pieces to it when you go in, so we want everyone to look at it,” Cummings, the program leader for the survey, said.
Once the survey closes in March, the agency will collect the data in one large report for each county. Graf said he’s looking forward to seeing the lens the survey will give his office and help it grow.
“I think it’ll be valuable to have a lot more input from people here,” Graf said, “and not just agriculture.”
“Drink a cup of coffee and give us your response,” Cummings added.
