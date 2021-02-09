Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... I’ll start off by saying that temperatures in the forecast are a good ballpark number for the region, but there is a significant difference between temps to the North vs the South. As of 11am, there is a 30° difference in temperatures across ETX. That said, I tired to forecast somewhere in the middle (think Cherokee County), so if you live south you should add a few degrees. Alternatively, if you live north, subtract a few degrees. This afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s (40s North, 60s South), with cloudy skies and fog. The next few days we’ll see rain chances increase and cold temperatures. As of now, it looks like any winter weather will remain to the north and northwest of our area. However, travel into Oklahoma or to the west could be hazardous. Heading into the weekend there is some uncertainty remaining, but I’m confident we’ll see some very cold temperatures, with some highs only in the 20s for some very far north. Why this difference in conditions and temperatures? Right now the cold front is splitting Texas and ETX in half. Think of a line from Texarkana to Austin, that’s about how the area east of I-35 is divided. This division contributes to why this forecast is complicated.