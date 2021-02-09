Tyler County meth dealer guilty of drug trafficking, firearms violations

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Montoya with firearms and drug trafficking violations on July 1, 2020. As a result of his guilty pleas, under federal statutes, Montoya faces up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.